Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,249 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FOX by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

