Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

