Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

