Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.08 per share, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Shares of CFR opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.83. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

