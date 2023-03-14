Fayez Sarofim & Co Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.6 %

GIS opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

