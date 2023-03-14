Fayez Sarofim & Co Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 12.6 %

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

