Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 2,629 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $53,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 83,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

