Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 35,522 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,522 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

FOX Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

