Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,804 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.