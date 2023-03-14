Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,652,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,142 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after buying an additional 161,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NEP shares. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

