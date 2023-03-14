Ferguson plc to Issue Dividend of $0.75 (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:FERG opened at £109.60 ($133.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is £104.95. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,602 ($104.84) and a fifty-two week high of £124.60 ($151.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,298.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.39) to GBX 9,630 ($117.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £116.33 ($141.77).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

