Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $359.03 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001694 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $359.03 million and $179.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00067992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

