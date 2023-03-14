Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.40 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $326.73 million and $168.50 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00068383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

