Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

FDBC stock traded down $3.61 on Monday, reaching $43.02. 12,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $242.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.50%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services.

