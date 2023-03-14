Financial Analysis: Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) vs. Its Peers

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) is one of 227 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Alpha Tau Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -32.53% -27.99% Alpha Tau Medical Competitors -1,315.22% -156.60% -26.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors 980 3567 7777 176 2.57

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 462.63%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.23%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A -$33.76 million -4.83 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors $1.13 billion $58.31 million -1.42

Alpha Tau Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical rivals beat Alpha Tau Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

