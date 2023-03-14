Financial Review: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) versus IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IVERIC bio and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -52.16% -44.33% Kezar Life Sciences N/A -25.46% -23.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IVERIC bio and Kezar Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$185.21 million ($1.52) -14.93 Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$54.63 million ($1.01) -5.10

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kezar Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IVERIC bio and Kezar Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 2 7 0 2.78 Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

IVERIC bio presently has a consensus target price of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 20.32%. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 255.99%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats IVERIC bio on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R. Guyer and Samir Chandrakant Patel on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

