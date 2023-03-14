First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Gap Up to $29.87

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.87, but opened at $32.61. First Financial Bankshares shares last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 119,031 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 10.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $303,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $573,440. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

