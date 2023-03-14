First Horizon Co. (FHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

First Horizon has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Horizon by 141.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

