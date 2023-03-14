First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.70. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,229. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,042.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 237,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

