First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 3.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $49,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $17.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,702,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,597. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $174.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

