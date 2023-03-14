First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 24.0% in February

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ RDVY traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $42.71. 1,632,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,899. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $50.64.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
