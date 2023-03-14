First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 24.0% in February

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $42.71. 1,632,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,899. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period.

