First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFDI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 387,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RFDI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.78. 12,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $67.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.