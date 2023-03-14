First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 54.0% in February

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the February 13th total of 737,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FIXD traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.74. 401,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,231. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $50.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

