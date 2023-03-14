First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 117,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $185.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.72. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

