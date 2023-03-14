FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,290,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

NYSE FLT opened at $194.40 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average of $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

