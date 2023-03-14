Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Forafric Global Stock Performance

Forafric Global stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Forafric Global has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.