Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

