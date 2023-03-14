Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$240.00 Price Target at CIBC

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$201.50.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

TSE:FNV opened at C$186.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$178.44. The firm has a market cap of C$35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 24.34. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$213.36.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

About Franco-Nevada

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

