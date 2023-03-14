Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

