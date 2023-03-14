Frax Share Price Down 1% Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Frax Share has a market cap of $692.59 million and approximately $90.37 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $9.30 or 0.00037137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,490,437 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

