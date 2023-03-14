Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Shares Down 2.5%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 4,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 1,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

