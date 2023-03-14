FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 8,303 shares.The stock last traded at $56.00 and had previously closed at $56.22.

FRP Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

In related news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $40,220.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,408.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of FRP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

