FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 8,303 shares.The stock last traded at $56.00 and had previously closed at $56.22.
FRP Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $533.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.
In related news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $40,220.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,408.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
