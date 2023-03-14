FUNToken Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.83 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $76.13 million and $3.83 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

