FY2023 EPS Estimates for Premier Foods plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Premier Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Shares of PRRFY stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

