Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 65,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 76,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$35.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

