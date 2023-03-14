Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Lowered by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $37,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $313.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.85. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,683 shares of company stock worth $14,934,903 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

