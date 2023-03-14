General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $218.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.77 and its 200-day moving average is $237.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

