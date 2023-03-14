GeniuX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and $20,946.52 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00422302 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,957.28 or 0.28543150 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for GeniuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeniuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.