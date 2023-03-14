Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Lessened by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

GPC stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $121.61 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.