Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Gerdau has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gerdau shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 22nd. The 21-20 split was announced on Wednesday, March 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Several analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 91.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 146.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 160.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

