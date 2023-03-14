Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Getty Images updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
GETY stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.99.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.
