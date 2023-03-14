Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $4.85. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 48,196 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GETY. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.99.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

