Gifto 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40.83 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $55.27 million and $40.83 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00423196 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,097.18 or 0.28605250 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

