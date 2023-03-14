GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GTLB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. FBN Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of -0.18. GitLab has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $70.96.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $813,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

