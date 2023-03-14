GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GitLab stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of -0.18. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

In other news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in GitLab by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

