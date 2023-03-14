Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

