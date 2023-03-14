Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 32,419 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $58,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Performance

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $197.11. 181,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.79. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

