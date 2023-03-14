Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of Booking worth $71,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $64.33 on Tuesday, reaching $2,503.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,548. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,406.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,067.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.