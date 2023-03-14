Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,766 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.13% of KLA worth $54,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $373.89. 199,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,798. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.53.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.