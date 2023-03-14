Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $165.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $165,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VB traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $186.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

